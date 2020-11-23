White Ribbon Campaign Closing Ceremony

The awareness raising campaign – ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against Domestic Abuse – will conclude with a closing ceremony at the Castle Gardens, Jamestown, at 10.30am on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.

The closing ceremony will include speeches and the drawing of the raffle in aid of the Women’s Issues St Helena (WISH) Charity.

Raffle tickets can be obtained from the White Ribbon Stall at the Canister, Jamestown, tomorrow, Tuesday 24 November 2020, between 10.30am and 1pm.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the Closing Ceremony. Following the Ceremony there will be refreshments for invited guests at Ann’s Place.

SHG

23 November 2020