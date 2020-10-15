Wheelie Bins Out of Stock

Waste Management Services (WMS) would like to advise the public that they have distributed their entire stock of black wheelie bins to Island households and businesses.

Residents and businesses without wheelie bins are therefore responsible for procuring their own waste receptacles. Preferably these should be compatible with bin lifting equipment fitted to the WMS refuse collection vehicles.

Bins procured by St Helena Government (SHG) are usually obtained from British Bins (www.britishbins.co.uk) whose products have been tested on St Helena and are found to be durable and offer good value for money (see bin specification).

For more information, please contact Environmental Risk Manager, Mike Durnford, on telephone: 24724 or email: mike.durnford@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

15 October 2020