Waste Management Services Enquiries

The public is advised that, with effect from tomorrow, Friday 17 July 2020, until further notice, all enquiries for Waste Management Services should be directed to the Landfill Manager, Patrick Crowie, on Tel: 23655 or via the following email: landfill.manager@helanta.co.sh .

This includes enquiries on the following services:

Domestic & Commercial Waste Collection and Disposal

Hazardous Waste Disposal

Incineration Service

Secure Data Disposal Service

Wheelie Bin Requests.

Waste Management Services would like to thank the public for their continued support and cooperation.

SHG

16 July 2020