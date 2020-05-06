Victory In Europe Day 2020

Victory in Europe Day, generally known as VE Day, was declared on 8 May 1945 when the German Army offered a complete and unconditional surrender to the Allied Forces of World War II.

Friday, 8 May 2020, will be the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Her Majesty’s Government has announced plans to commemorate this anniversary and, as part of these commemorations, there will be a national two minute silence at 11am BST (10am local time) on Friday, 8 May, to remember and thank those who fought for our freedom.

St Helena Government and the Governor’s Office will be participating in the two minute silence at 10am on Friday, 8 May. Members of the public are also encouraged to participate.

#StHelena #WWII75 #VEDay75

SHG

6 May 2020