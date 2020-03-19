The Veterinary & Livestock Section would like to announce that until further notice, there will be no routine Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday afternoons. There will also be no routine Veterinary Dispensary Clinic in Jamestown or at Longwood at this time.

This closure is in line with St Helena Government’s social distancing advice and Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. Essential veterinary services will still be provided, but the Section aims to limit large gatherings of people to protect staff and the public.

Repeat prescriptions and routine worm/flea products will be available by prior arrangement only. Please do not turn up at the surgery unannounced.

Any persons requiring veterinary attention for their animal should contact the Veterinary Section on tel: 24724 during working hours. If there is an emergency out of hours please call 26162 or 62039.

SHG

19 March 2020