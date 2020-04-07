Vandalism At Access Road Picnic Area

Over the weekend one of the picnic tables along the Access (Haul) Road was vandalised and a significant amount of litter was left in this area.

Waste Management Services (WMS) have proactively re-built the damaged table using recycled waste from Horse Point Landfill Site (pictured) and litter picked the area, to ensure it can be continued to be used and enjoyed by residents.

Environmental Risk Manager, Mike Durnford, commented:

“These picnic areas were designed and developed by WMS for the benefit of the public, generously financed through the Governor’s Enabling Fund. It is shameful to find one of the picnic tables destroyed and for the area to be littered, especially given that Olympic Bins are located at each picnic area. I am grateful to the WMS Team for their proactive response this morning in making good this area so people can continue to enjoy it.”

The public is reminded to please use the bins provided (recycling aluminium drink cans, glass and plastic bottles) or take your litter home for the protection of our unique environment.

Waste Management Services – 'working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena'.







7 April 2020