Update On September Charter Flight Details

St Helena Government (SHG) can confirm that this week’s charter flight is planned to proceed tomorrow, Wednesday 16 September, following a two-day delay due to poor weather conditions on St Helena.

The flight, operated by Titan Airways using their Boeing 757-200 aircraft, will depart Stansted Airport, UK, at 1.15am (local time/BST) and is expected to arrive at St Helena, via Accra, at 12.10pm (local time/UTC). The flight will operate a shuttle service to Ascension Island on Thursday, 17 September, returning to St Helena the same day. The flight will overnight on St Helena before returning to the UK via Accra on Friday, 18 September, departing the Island at 8am (local time/UTC).

The flight route is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 16/09/20 ZT7241 00:15 UTC 01:15 Local London Stansted Accra 07:15 UTC 07:15 Local 16/09/20 ZT7241 08:00 UTC 08:00 Local Accra St Helena 12:10 UTC 12:10 Local 17/09/20 ZT7242 07:50 UTC 07:50 Local St Helena Ascension Island 10:00 UTC 10:00 Local 17/09/20 ZT7242 11:25 UTC 11:25 Local Ascension Island St Helena 13:35 UTC 13:35 Local 18/09/20 ZT7243 08:00 UTC 08:00 Local St Helena Accra 12:00 UTC 12:00 Local 18/09/20 ZT7243 12:45 UTC 12:45 Local Accra London Stansted 19:55 UTC 20:55 Local

The public is reminded that St Helena Airport remains closed to visitors and non-travellers. Passengers arriving on the charter flight will be transported directly from the Airport to commence their 14 days of compulsory quarantine. Likewise only departing passengers will be permitted to enter the Airport precinct. Those transporting passengers to the Airport will be asked to drop them off outside the terminal.

SHG

15 September 2020