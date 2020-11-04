Update on Charter Flight Details – November/December 2020

St Helena Government (SHG) can now confirm that the Titan Airways Boeing 757-200 aircraft has once again been selected to operate the next charter flight to the Island during the week of 30 November 2020.

The flight will depart from London Stansted and fly direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly directly back to Stansted including a further technical stop at Accra.

The provisional flight schedule is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time LOCAL/UTC Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC 30/11/20 ZT7241 0015 London Stansted EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 0715 30/11/20 ZT7241 0800 Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 1210 01/12/20 ZT7242 1000 St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1210 01/12/20 ZT7243 1330 Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1540 02/12/20 ZT7244 0900 St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1300 02/12/20 ZT7244 1345 Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 2055

Seat assignment will be on a priority basis. The Tourist Office will inform passengers if they have been prioritised and offered a seat. Information packs will be distributed to passengers shortly after they confirm they still wish to travel.

Travel requests for the legs of this flight between the UK and St Helena will no longer be accepted, although requests for the Ascension shuttle service may still be made. Requests for the January flight can be submitted now.

Travel requests should be made to the St Helena Tourist Office via: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or by calling + (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

SHG is now pleased to announce that in addition to carrying freight from the UK to St Helena an airfreight service to the UK is available. Customers wishing to book airfreight for carriage on the next charter flight to the UK are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent such as DHL or Solomon and Company (St Helena) Plc to make the necessary arrangements. Freight forwarding agents will have a critical role to play in ensuring that goods are delivered to the Airport on time and that all required documentation is in place.

Requests for freight between St Helena and Ascension can be made through: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

