Underage Drinking – A Concern For St Helena Police

St Helena Police are concerned about a number of recent underage drinking cases and where on some occasions children have had to be hospitalised as a result.

The Police are therefore proactively engaging with young people on the Island when they are out and about, especially during the hours of darkness in the Jamestown area, more so when they are not in the company of a parent or responsible person.

Inspector Julianne Stevens said:

“Should your child come home and tell you that the Police spoke to them, please know their welfare is our priority. We just want to know that they are not being left on their own without a responsible person taking care of them. This is our way of keeping your children safe!”

Councillor Clint Beard added:

“Our Police Service have a role in keeping our community safe and communicating the concerns they are experiencing. Can I please ask our youth to keep safe at all times and keep in areas where there is sufficient lighting.”

#StHelena #AltogetherSafer

SHG

29 July 2020