The Forestry Section of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division would like to advise the public that they will be carrying out tree surgery works in the Castle Gardens, Jamestown, on Tuesday, 29 September, from 9am to 3pm.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to approach this area with caution and to comply with safety signage.

The Forestry Section would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

28 September 2020