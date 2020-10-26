The Office Of The Public Guardian – Public Engagement Events

The Office of the Public Guardian, in partnership with the Public Solicitor’s Office, will be holding a range of public engagement events across St Helena during the month of November.

The engagement events will be hosted by Public Guardian for St Helena & Ascension Island, Gavin (Jack) Thomas, and Acting Public Solicitor, Helen Scott, and aims to:

Increase awareness of potential risk to vulnerable adults

Encourage a culture which puts the user first and promote collaborative working to minimise the risk of exploitation to adults who lack mental capacity

Provide members of the public the opportunity to learn more about protecting their affairs and assets through Powers of Attorney

Raise awareness about legislative requirements, safeguarding and protecting the vulnerable through Deputy Orders

Inform the public about planning in advance through appointing Lasting Powers of Attorney, General Powers of Attorney and drafting of Wills.

The events will be held on the following dates. Each event will start at 6pm:

Date Venue Wednesday, 4 November 2020 Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 11 November 2020 Kingshurst Community Centre Tuesday, 17 November 2020 Jamestown Community Centre Tuesday, 24 November 2020 Half Tree Hollow Community Centre

For further information, please contact Public Guardian for St Helena & Ascension Island, Gavin (Jack) Thomas, at the Office of the Public Guardian, Brick House, Jamestown, on tel: 22713 or via email: gavin.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

26 October 2020