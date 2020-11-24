The Office Of The Public Guardian – Public Engagement Event Reminder

The Office of the Public Guardian Information Awareness Day (July 2020)

The Office of the Public Guardian, in partnership with the Public Solicitor’s Office, will hold their forth public engagement event tonight, Tuesday 24 November 2020, at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre at 6pm.

The engagement event will be hosted by Public Guardian for St Helena & Ascension Island, Gavin (Jack) Thomas, and Acting Public Solicitor, Helen Scott.

The event aims to:

Increase awareness of potential risk to vulnerable adults

Encourage a culture which puts the user first and promote collaborative working to minimise the risk of exploitation to adults who lack mental capacity

Provide members of the public the opportunity to learn more about protecting their affairs and assets through Powers of Attorney

Raise awareness about legislative requirements, safeguarding and protecting the vulnerable through Deputy Orders

Inform the public about planning in advance through appointing Lasting Powers of Attorney, General Powers of Attorney and drafting of Wills.

For further information, please contact Public Guardian for St Helena & Ascension Island, Gavin (Jack) Thomas, at the Office of the Public Guardian, Brick House, Jamestown, on tel: 22713 or via email: gavin.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

24 November 2020