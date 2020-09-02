The new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)

The new UK Government Department, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is officially launched on Wednesday, 2September.

The FCDO will unite development and diplomacy that brings together the best of Britain’s international effort into one government department. It will continue to demonstrate the UK’s role to act as a force for good in the world.

The UK is acknowledged as a world leader in international development, helping overcome extreme poverty in developing countries by tackling medical challenges including coronavirus, saving lives in humanitarian crises and promoting education and sustainability.

The objectives of the new overseas department and a reset of the UK’s international priorities will be shaped by the outcome of a major assessment underway across the UK Government, known as the Integrated Review. It is expected the Review will conclude before the end of 2020 and represents the biggest review of foreign, defence and development policy since the Cold War. The British Overseas Territories will remain an important component of the UK’s international interests.

Priorities for the new Department in St Helena include continuing to promote good governance, supporting essential public services, and delivering capital investment and encouraging economic opportunities through the continuing Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook said:

“The FCO and DFID had a long history of working together to deliver, amongst other things, important projects such as the Airport, technical cooperation support and environmental improvements for St Helena. I welcome the creation of FCDO as an opportunity to unify the UK Government’s efforts to increase St Helena’s capacity to build a sustainable and prosperous future for itself.”

You can continue to contact the Governor’s Office through existing email addresses and telephone numbers. FCDO members of the Governor’s Office will also be contactable through a new email address from 2 September: first.surname@fcdo.gov.uk

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

2 September 2020