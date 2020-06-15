Successful ‘Walk For Diabetes’

Diabetes Awareness Week 2020 took place between 8 and 14 June. To conclude the week, the Health Directorate organised a ‘Walk for Diabetes’.

The walk started from the General Hospital on Friday, 12 June, at 12.30pm, with over 70 participants in attendance. Participants were dressed in denim to raise awareness of diabetes. The walk concluded at the Mule Yard.

Participants at the Mule Yard

Engagement Support Worker, Belinda Thomas, commented:

“Thanks to everyone who participated in the ‘Walk for Diabetes’ on Friday to show their support for diabetes awareness, and importantly for taking the time to invest in your health in a fun, free and easy way. Walking is a great way for everyone in the community to take their first step into low impact exercise and can be incorporated into everyone’s daily routine. Diabetes is the second largest chronic disease on-Island, and walking can help to prevent and control the disease. I hope you will join us again in the upcoming months for our ‘Walk for Cancer’.”

Diabetes Nurse at the Jamestown Market

The Health Directorate also facilitated an information stall on diabetes in the Jamestown Market on Friday, 12 June, where members of the public were able to talk to the Diabetes Nurse about the risks, symptoms and management of diabetes. Anyone who would like to arrange an appointment with the Diabetes Nurse to discuss the management and support available on St Helena can call the Outpatients’ Clinic on tel: 22321.

15 June 2020