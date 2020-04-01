Stay Safe During Maundy Thursday – Safety Precautions To Fishermen

Maundy Thursday falls this year on 9 April. As per tradition, many members of the public will spend this time fishing at various locations around the Island.

The Sea Rescue Service advises the public to consider taking the following items on their fishing trip:

Fully charged mobile phone, VHF Radio, GPS

Personal Flotation Device/Life Jacket

Suitable clothing for the weather conditions, including if possible some sort of Hi-Vis

Any prescription medication

A First Aid Kit including at the least a bandage, gauze, plasters and some antiseptic cream or wipes

Sufficient food and drinking water

Adequate lighting

Fishermen are encouraged to inform a family member or friend of their intended fishing location and their expected time of return. It is not recommended that anyone fishes alone.

Throughout Maundy Thursday night, the Sea Rescue Service will be patrolling various fishing spots. If any assistance is required they will be monitoring VHF Channel 16. The Sea Rescue Service can be signalled by a flashing or waving light and, as usual, will still be contactable in an emergency via telephone number 999.

The following tides are expected during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday:

Maundy Thursday

High tide: 1600 Low tide: 2210

Sunrise: 0703 Sunset: 1942

Moonrise: 2142

Good Friday

High tide: 0413 Low tide: 1023

Moon set: 0906

Sunrise: 0702

Weather forecast for Maundy Thursday from 1200hrs onwards

Wind will be blowing from the easterly direction at approximately 15 knots, there will be a south-westerly swell running at a height of 1.22m, these conditions will mostly affect the windward side of the Island.

The weather forecast for Maundy Thursday will also be posted at the main landing steps at the lower Jamestown Wharf.

The Sea Rescue team would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter.

SHG

1 April 2020