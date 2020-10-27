Following an open procurement exercise conducted in October 2020, St Helena Government (SHG) has entered into a contract with Mr Alwyn Yon of Blue Hill for the St Paul’s Primary School Covered Area Project.

This Project is for the construction of a partially clad timber structure to provide weather protection over the existing tarmacked area adjacent to the main school buildings. Completion of these works is programmed for mid-November 2020.

The St Paul’s Primary School Covered Area Project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects. Executive Council previously agreed a number of smaller Micro Projects under EDIP, which can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost and which are not subject to detailed business cases.

Members of the public will be kept informed of the progress and residents in the area are thanked for their understanding during this time.

SHG

27 October 2020