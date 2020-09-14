St Helena’s Labour Market Strategy 2020 Mid-year Report Published

St Helena Government’s (SHG) Corporate Policy and Planning Unit has today released the 2020 mid-year report for St Helena’s Labour Market Strategy (LMS): 2020 – 2035.

In December 2019, Executive Council endorsed the LMS to take effect from 1 January 2020. The LMS identifies programmatic targets that will be reviewed every six months as well as indicator data that will be reviewed annually. These reviews will ensure the goals of the LMS are achieved and that the Strategy continues to meet the needs of St Helena.

The actions outlined in the mid-year report support the goals of the LMS to improve labour market outcomes, increase St Helena’s population and prepare the workforce to achieve the vision of the Sustainable Economic Development Plan.

Key accomplishments during the first six months of implementation include:

Approved changes to customs duty to ensure all individuals coming to St Helena for work will be eligible for the same exemptions regardless of whether they are employed by government, private sector or as a business owner/investor. This change is intended to help level the playing field between public and private sector employers

Launched an Island-wide Human Resources (HR) community of practice including representatives from SHG and the private sector. The HR Forum held its inaugural meeting in June 2020 and plans to meet monthly

Incorporated local workforce development requirements into Technical Cooperation Officer advertisements, Terms of Reference and standard interview questions

Published an updated Shortage Occupation List and associated guidance. SHG developed this list based on the results of the annual Business Survey conducted in October 2019 and the current list of positions requiring recruitment through the Technical Cooperation (TC) Programme. The Shortage Occupation List will be updated annually and includes guidance to assist Immigration Officers in determining whether a position should be considered as a shortage occupation

Incorporated questions about skills and occupations into the upcoming 2021 Census questionnaire

Ensured IT skills courses were ongoing and advertised for intake twice a year to support the Digital Strategy. The IT suite is also open for use by the public during week days and one evening a week.

The LMS 2020 mid-year report will be presented at the Economic Development Committee meeting being held at Kingshurst Community Centre tomorrow, Tuesday 15 September, at 7pm. The full mid-year report can found on the Public Information, Reports and Policies page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/ and an electronic copy is also available for viewing in the Public Library.

#StHelena #LMS #ProgressReport #AltogetherWealthier

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

14 September 2020