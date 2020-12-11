St Helena Weekly Police Report

WEEK OF 1 – 6 DECEMBER 2020

During the week of Monday, 1, to Sunday, 6 December 2020, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 46 reports, resulting in one arrest.

One person was arrested for breaching bail conditions and had to appear before the Magistrates Court.

Two Road Traffic Collisions occurred, one was dealt with and the other, in Jamestown, is still under investigation.

A missing person was reported, but had returned home safe and well before Police resources were deployed. A missing child was also reported and they were later found also safe and well.

A report was made of the Theft of fodder. A suspect was identified after enquiries were made. Keeping and looking after animals requires hard work and high costs and stealing fodder and other feed is detrimental to animal owners. Police urges local animal owners to support each other.

A report was made for the concern of a person’s safety. The appropriate agency was contacted to provide support.

Police were deployed to attend the protests on the road to the Airport and also for the arrival and departure of the Charter Flight. Police also monitored traffic at St Paul’s Cathedral for St Paul’s Primary School’s advent service.

Police are still proactively carrying out a number of operations and community engagement, including their ‘Stay Alive, Don’t Drink & Drive’ campaign. A number of court summons were also served throughout the week.

A memorial was held for fallen Police Constable, Lenny Coleman, which was well attended.

The Police thanks the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping St Helena safe.

Until next week – Stay Safe!

SHG

11 December 2020