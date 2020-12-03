St Helena Weekly Police Report

WEEK OF 23 – 30 NOVEMBER 2020

During the week of Monday, 23, to Sunday, 30 November 2020, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 34 reports, resulting in three arrests.

One person was arrested for Theft in relation to an ongoing investigation. They were bailed to return to Police Headquarters.

One person was arrested for breaching bail conditions and had to appear before the Magistrates Court.

One person was arrested for Neglect of a Child. They were bailed with conditions to return to Police Headquarters at a later date.

Other crimes reported last week included an Assault which was dealt with, two minor Road Traffic Collisions, a further Road Traffic Collision with ongoing enquiries into the matter, and a vehicle obstructing the road in Jamestown.

A report of a dog wandering around Jamestown was made, with the dog causing concern and inconvenience to a nearby neighbour. The owner of the dog apologised to the complainant and the matter was resolved amicably.

A report was made for the concern of a vulnerable person. The appropriate agency was contacted to provide support.

The St Helena Fire & Rescue Service was requested to provide assistance to the Medical Team on a matter. This was done without incident.

One alarm activation occurred in Half Tree Hollow, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Police are still proactively carrying out a number of operations including partnering with other agencies on a three day Domestic Abuse campaign. Community engagement continues with the start of the festive season, and summons continue to be served.

Until next week – Stay Safe!

3 December 2020