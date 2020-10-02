St Helena Weekly Police Report – 21 – 27 September 2020

During the week of Monday, 21, to Sunday, 27 September 2020, Police dealt with a total of 46 reports, resulting in eight arrests.

A person was arrested for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, and pending further investigations, has been bailed to return to Police at a later date.

A person was arrested for breaching court bail. As a result they were put before the first available court and have since been remanded pending a further court appearance.

Six persons were arrested for sexual offences. All persons have been bailed, pending further investigations, and will return to Police at a later date.

A report of harassment was made, however further information was required to determine the nature of the harassment. Following this, it was established that no offences had been committed but there was requirement for advice to be given.

A report of verbal abuse was made and was dealt with by way of community resolution.

A report of assault by battery was made. Police are making inquiries to gather further information into the matter.

A road traffic collision was reported. This was a minor incident whereby the details were exchanged between both parties to resolve between them, resulting in no further Police action.

A smell of gas was reported to Police whereby the Fire & Rescue Service was requested to attend. Over the period of the week, the Fire & Rescue Service worked closely with the person who reported the incident, resulting in an environmental issue that was quickly resolved.

A report of a boat in need of a tow was made in the early hours of the morning. The Sea Rescue team was contacted and the boat and passengers were safely brought back to the moorings.

The Fire & Rescue Service was required to assist with a landslide.

What appeared to be an abandoned vehicle on the roadside over the weekend was dealt with without Police deployment after the owner’s details was ascertained.

A driver’s licence was revoked following a medical assessment.

A report of a loose dog was made, however, before Police could attend to ascertain the details, the owner had collected their dog.

A fallen tree was reported to Police which required the closing of the road. The Agriculture & Natural Resources Division was quickly contacted and dealt with this matter.

In addition, Police supported a sponsored walk, carried out community engagement and served six summons.

Should you have a report, please call Police Headquarters on tel: 22626. Controllers will take your report details and make an assessment, which will then be followed up by a Police Officer. Details are pertinent, therefore please be patient and understanding when you are asked for information.

SHG

2 October 2020