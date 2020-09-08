St Helena Weekly Police Report

WEEK OF 31 AUGUST – 6 SEPTEMBER 2020

During the week of Monday, 31 August, to Sunday, 6 September 2020, Police dealt with a total of 35 reports, resulting in three arrests.

Warrants were executed and, as a result, one person was arrested for the cultivation and production of cannabis and subsequently charged. They will appear in court in due course.

One person was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They have since been released on bail, pending further investigations.

One person was arrested for theft, they have also been bailed pending further investigations.

A further report of theft was made and is currently being investigated.

A domestic report of common assault was made and the offender was given a formal caution.

Police attended an ongoing neighbour dispute and measures have now been put in place to mitigate the problem in partnership with other agencies.

A report of a traffic obstruction was made and dealt with.

Two reports were made for concern of safety and resulted in the arrangement of multi-agency strategy meetings.

One person was served an Anti-social Behaviour Order and five court summons were served.

Police also supported the Port-to-Port sponsored walk on Monday, 31 August, by patrolling the route to ensure public safety.

Two reports of fire alarms and chimney fires were made. These were passed to the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service who dealt with both reports without incident.

The Castle Gardens area was patrolled regularly during the week and over the weekend. Officers also carried out community engagement throughout the Island.

The Bus Shelters which have come to Police attention are being monitored daily, with parking in lower Jamestown also being monitored.

During a Police patrol, it was noticed that a Government building was unsecure. The person in charge was contacted and, despite the building being vulnerable, it was ascertained that no crime had been committed. Members of the public are reminded to always secure buildings, vehicles and valuables, as if left unsecured, could result in a crime of opportunity.

Should you have a report please call Police Headquarters on tel: 22626. Controllers will take your report details and make an assessment, which will then be followed up by a Police Officer. Details are pertinent, therefore please be patient and understanding when you are asked for information.

Until next week – Stay Safe!

8 September 2020