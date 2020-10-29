St Helena Weekly Police Report – 19-25 October 2020

During the week of Monday, 19, to Sunday, 25 October 2020, Police dealt with a total of 30 reports, resulting in two arrests.

A person was arrested for breaching an Anti-Social Behaviour Order, being in possession of an offensive weapon measuring over three inches, affray, and criminal damage. As a result, this person was charged and bail was refused. After appearing in the Magistrates Court, the person was remanded at HM Prison and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A person was arrested for assault whereby they were charged and bailed to appear before the Magistrates Court at a later date.

A report was made of a person breaching their Sexual Offences Prevention Order, this is under investigation.

A report of theft was made and is being investigated.

A further report of theft was made, however it was established that this was in fact a civil matter whereby the appropriate advice was given. There was no further action from the Police.

A report was made of anti-social behaviour whereby persons were consuming alcohol and urinating near a residence in Jamestown. This matter is being looked in to.

A fire was reported in the Castle Gardens. Police Officers, and members of the public on scene, managed to contain the fire with hoses and fire extinguishers before the arrival of the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service (SHF&RS). The SHF&RS safely extinguished the fire and the matter is now being investigated.

A concerned neighbour reported a bush fire near their home. The SHF&RS was called out, however upon their arrival, the person responsible for the fire had already taken the necessary safety precautions to contain and control the fire. This resulted in no further action and the reporting person was updated accordingly.

A few road traffic offences were reported such as vehicles causing unnecessary obstruction, leaving a vehicle on a gradient without the appropriate gear engaged, careless driving and using a motor vehicle without valid insurance, all of which were dealt with.

The medical team requested the assistance of the SHF&RS to deal with an issue that was dealt with without incident.

A report was made of a loose dog in the Half Tree Hollow area. Advice was given on the matter.

A report for concern of safety was reported regarding a power kite. No damages or injuries were sustained after the controller of the kite set it down.

A number of summons were served, community engagement was carried out, and a number of officers received reaccreditation as First Aid Responders.

SHG

29 October 2020