St Helena Water Levels

Water levels continue to rise – stored water now at 41%

Consumption rates also on the rise

Connect Saint Helena Ltd continues to ensure pumping efficiency

Spells of recent rainfall are finally starting to make a difference with water levels on St Helena continuing to gradually rise.

Stored water for the Island is now at 47,301 cubic metres, or 41%, representing a rise of 2% from last week and a weekly average of 48 days.

While this is good news, consumption levels must stay below 1000 cubic metres for this trend to continue. Over the past week consumption levels have begun to rise above the targeted rate, something which needs to cease if we are to improve water levels.

The St Helena Resilience Forum Warning & Informing Group has said:

“It is great for the Island that water levels are beginning to rise slowly but surely, we are heading in the right direction. Despite this, we cannot start to relax on our use of water. For levels to improve further we must continue to restrict usage to essential needs only and take advantage of any rainwater that can be caught for personal use. Recycling rainwater at home will contribute to a lower consumption rate, which in turn will help to preserve and improve Island water stocks.”

We all must spread the word to continue to preserve as much water as possible to ensure that the situation continues to improve.

Connect Saint Helena Ltd (CSH) is continuing to pump water from Hutt’s Gate, Chubb’s Spring and Warren’s Gut. Regular site visits are carried out by CSH to ensure pumping systems and abstraction catchments are working as efficiently as possible.

Currently, surface flows are sporadic, with spells of gushes being reduced to trickles in short time, probably due to the current inconsistent weather patterns being experienced Island-wide.

Remember, we are currently under an Island-wide hosepipe ban. If you see anyone using water irresponsibly or notice a burst pipe or leak, then please inform CSH immediately.

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible.

#StHelena #WaterShortage #EveryDropCounts

St Helena Resilience Forum

25 February 2020