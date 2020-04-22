St Helena Water Levels

Stored water volume across all Island reservoirs continue to increase

Restrictions lifted for areas fed from Red Hill and Chubbs Spring Water Treatment Works

Connect Saint Helena Ltd continues to optimally pump water to Red Hill

Stored water volume across all Island reservoirs has continued to steadily increase over the past week with the total stored water now surpassing the 62% mark.

Red Hill is still the most problematic area in terms of stored water, but an increase in volume from 39% to 45% over the past week has resulted in restrictions being lifted for areas fed from both Red Hill and Chubbs Spring Water Treatment Works.

While this is the case, restrictions remain in place for the untreated areas of Blue Hill, Head O’ Wain, Burnt Rock, Horse Pasture, Thompson’s Hill, Guinea Grass and St Paul’s – which all remain under the hosepipe ban.

The community of St Helena has been instrumental in improving the Island’s water situation by reducing water consumption over the past 10 months following the implementation of an Island-wide hosepipe ban in June 2019. While water levels continue to gradually rise, consumption levels have remained within the targeted 1000 cubic metres for five days during the past week, with the other two days being just marginally above the mark. The public is commended for this and are urged to continue to use water responsibly.

The St Helena Resilience Forum said:

“We would like to thank the community for their efforts during the drought, it is reassuring to see how the community pulled together to increase St Helena’s resilience.”

Connect Saint Helena Ltd (CSH) is continuing to optimally pump water to Red Hill to improve stored levels despite restrictions being lifted.

Please contact CSH on tel: 22255 if you are unsure whether the hosepipe ban applies to you.

#StHelena #WaterShortage #EveryDropCounts

St Helena Resilience Forum

22 April 2020