St Helena Water Levels

Grapevine Gut Reservoir ( 10 March 2020)

St Helena’s stored water volume has increased over the past week and is currently at 42%. This increase is largely due to consumption rates falling below 1000 cubic metres and a slight increase in surface flows.

While this increase is welcoming news, it is important to remember that the stored water volume can quickly decline if consumption increases. It is therefore very important that we keep our consumption levels to essential use only.

The Forum would also like to remind the community to use water responsibly, including when washing hands.

Remember, we are currently under an Island-wide hosepipe ban. If you see anyone using water irresponsibly or notice a burst pipe or leak, then please inform CSH immediately.

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible.

St Helena Resilience Forum

13 March 2020