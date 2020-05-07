St Helena Schools Update

Schools on-Island are now into their third week of Term 3 following a period of closure to reduce the spread of Influenza.

The decision to reopen Island schools was not an easy one, especially considering the concerns around the threat of Covid-19 and the large proportion of the Island’s population that either attend or work within the school system. Nevertheless, it was recognised that we are still in the Prevent Stage of Covid-19 preparedness with no suspected cases on the Island and it would be safe, and beneficial to students, to once again reopen schools.

The health and safety of staff and students will always be paramount when decisions are made, and therefore the following measures are in place in schools to prevent the spread of germs:

Children displaying flu-like symptoms are not to remain in school. They are to be isolated and parents/guardians contacted to take them home immediately

Numbers of non-essential visitors to the schools have been minimised

Children will continuously receive education around good hand hygiene and practice high standards of hygiene

Additional school trips and large gatherings in one place have been minimised during this half term

An additional cleaner has been assigned to each school for the school day to ensure that all toilets, wash-hand basins, and table tops are cleaned on a regular basis throughout the day

All buses are disinfected on a daily basis to minimise spread of germs

Where possible, and in line with advice around Social Distancing, larger rooms are used for bigger class sizes (e.g. Lecture Theatre at Prince Andrew School).

Chairman of the Education Committee, Councillor Clint Beard, visited each school at the start of the Term and reported that the majority of children were back in school and happy to be there.

The Education Directorate would like to thank parents/guardians, Benji’s Cleaning Services, Ambledale Cleaning Services, Colin’s Garage, staff and students for their support and patience during these uncertain times.

7 May 2020