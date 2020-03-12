St Helena Police Trust And Confidence Survey

St Helena Police are currently conducting a Trust and Confidence survey until Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

The purpose of this survey is to gather the views of the community to develop and improve the Police Service.

The survey will be available across the Island in various shops and establishments, including the Post Office and the Public Library, and on the St Helena Police page. As part of their community engagement, Police Officers will also distribute hard copies of the survey to members of the public.

Police Inspector, Julianne Stevens, said:

“This is an opportunity for the public to give us feedback to be used for the betterment of the service and the community as a whole. We encourage you to take five minutes of your time to fill in the form which will provide us with a basis from which to measure the confidence you have in us.”

The Police Directorate is also looking for members of the community who may be interested in being part of a community focus group. This focus group will be used to gather views on what St Helena residents expect of the Police Service. Relevant forms are available on the St Helena Police page.

The outcome of survey results will be provided in due course.

SHG

12 March 2020