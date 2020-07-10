St Helena Police Drink-Drive Campaign – Booze It, You Lose It!

St Helena Police has today, Friday 10 July 2020, launched their Drink-Drive Campaign ‘BOOZE IT, YOU LOSE IT!’ This Campaign is supported by agencies across Government working towards the Island’s ‘Altogether Safer’ goal.

Due to an increase in drink-drive offences since the last campaign in April 2020, it is necessary for St Helena Police to raise further awareness of the implications of drink-driving.

The Education Directorate supports the Campaign with a clear message from the children, telling the community ‘don’t drink and drive’, ‘keep us safe’ and ‘be an example for us’.

Chairman of the Highways Authority, Councillor Cruyff Buckley, commented:

“Everyone likes to go out and socialise with each other in the community, some like to have an alcoholic drink as part of their downtime and for relaxation. It is important however to realise there is a limit to the amount that a person can consume and still be in control of their actions. So if you’re out for a good time, please designate a sober driver or catch a taxi home – Don’t Drink and Drive. Stay within your limits and get home safely.”

Staff and pupils of Pilling Primary School





#StHelena #DrinkDriving #AltogetherSafer

SHG

10 July 2020