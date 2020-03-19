St Helena Government approves support for local businesses affected by COVID-19

On 17 March 2020, St Helena Government (SHG) announced additional measures to prevent COVID-19 from reaching the Island as well as limit the spread of the virus if it was to be confirmed here. While these measures are an important step towards protecting public health, they will also have an impact on the local economy. Recognising this, SHG has approved support mechanisms to reduce the burden on local businesses. These include:

A one-time payment of £325 to any business with an employee who is forced to self-isolate after having returned from overseas on a flight on 14 March 2020 or thereafter, according to SHG preparedness guidance (published 18 March 2020)

A monthly hardship support payment towards a portion of staff costs for businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

More details on these programmes and information on how to apply can be found in the attached guidance. As this is an evolving situation, SHG will continue to evaluate the impacts of COVID-19 response measures and consider additional support where warranted. A review will be undertaken if there is a confirmed case of the virus on-Island.

SHG would also like to recognise yesterday’s announcement by the Bank of St Helena and other actions implemented by the private sector to support the community during this time.

The guidance document and relevant forms are available on the SHG website at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

#StHelena #COVID-19 #AltogetherHealthier #AltogetherWealthier

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

19 March 2020