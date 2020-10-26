St Helena Examination Results for Academic Year 2019-20

Key outcomes of examination results for 2019/20 published

Teacher Assessments determine that 100% of schoolchildren in Primary and Secondary Education have made progress in 2019/20

Full list of pass rates for individual subjects at Key Stage 4 published

To support educational attainment and progress, all schoolchildren are closely assessed and monitored throughout the year in terms of their learning and development. Progress in learning is determined through both Teacher Assessments and formal testing. It is customary for children to undertake formal assessments to determine their attainment and the progress they have made over the school year or course of study.

Key Stages 1-3

Primary Education

In the Primary Schools, pupils in Years 2-6 undertake formal assessments in both Maths and English. Year 6 pupils also undertake a formal assessment in Science. Formal assessments are conducted through online testing in schools using Progress Tests.

Teacher Assessments have determined that 100% of pupils in Primary Education have made progress in their learning over the year. Formal testing results indicate an improvement in all core subjects, meeting the expected targets for the year. Results also identified that a growing number of pupils are performing above their Age Related Expectations (ARE) in specific subject areas.

The key outcomes are as follows:

57% of pupils in Years 2-6 achieved ARE in Maths

62% of pupils in Years 2-6 achieved ARE in English

49% of pupils in Years 2-6 achieved ARE in both Maths and English

74% of pupils made progress on their Maths test from the previous year

73% of pupils made progress on their English test from the previous year

76% of pupils in Year 6 achieved ARE in Science.

Secondary Education

All students in Key Stage 3 (Years 7-9) undertake formal assessments in Maths and English via Progress Tests conducted through online testing in school.

In Secondary Education, like Primary, Teacher Assessments show that all students made progress over the year. Formal assessment results show a slight decrease in the percentage of students achieving ARE in Maths and English. This decrease was anticipated given the significant learning needs of some students within Key Stage 3. Work to address these issues are ongoing and is evident through the achievement of progress targets.

The key outcomes are as follows:

59% of students achieved ARE in Maths

46% of students achieved ARE in English

40% of students achieved ARE in both Maths and English

76% of students made progress on their Maths test from the previous year

74% of students made progress on their English test from the previous year.

Director of Education & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, said:

“The results of testing in both the Primary and Secondary sectors is a credit to the hard work and commitment of all of our staff, both teaching and non-teaching, for creating the environment conducive to supporting our children’s learning and development. We are always seeking to improve and will continue to reflect on the previous year of learning to identify and work on areas for improvement.”

Key Stage 4

Throughout Key Stage 4, students study GCSEs (General Certificate of Secondary Education) or other approved courses relevant to their interest and ability. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the way that examinations were conducted in Prince Andrew School for this year. Determination of grades was conducted as per the guidance from the relevant examination boards. Rather than ‘live testing’, grades were awarded on the basis of the attainment of students in their studies throughout the year. Given this situation, there is no UK comparison to be made for this year’s cohort.

The Key Outcomes are as follows:

51% of students achieved 5 A*-C/4-9 grades including English and Maths compared with 43% in 2018/19

60% of students achieved 4-9 grades in Mathematics compared with 50% in 2018/19

74% of students gained A*-C grades in English Language compared with 57% in 2018/19

60% of students achieved 5 A*-C/4-9 grades not including English and Maths compared to 46% in 2018/19

94% of the students achieved at least a C/4/Pass at Level 2 or higher compared with 79% in 2018/19

91% of students were entered into five or more GCSE subjects.

Pass rates for each individual subject chosen in Key Stage 4:

Single Science – 48% (31% in 2018/19)

Design & Technology – 77% (89% in 2018/19)

ICT – 100% (76% in 2018/19)

Coordinated Sciences – 100% (91% in 2018/19)

Physical Education – 100% (40% in 2018/19)

Food & Nutrition – 100%

English Literature – 75% (100% in 2018/19)

Geography – 60% (69% in 2018/19)

Child Development – 100%

Art – 40% (29% in 2018/19)

Marine Science – 67%

Distance Learning Subjects – 80%

Enterprise & Marketing – 100%

Hospitality & Catering – 100%.

Wendy concluded:

“I would like to thank all staff for their commitment and support to improving education on St Helena, as well as all parents and guardians for their support to their children. Improving education relies on a good partnership between home, school and also the wider society of St Helena. Let us continue to work together to positively impact on the learning and development of our young people.”

26 October 2020