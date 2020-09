The St Helena Court of Appeal will sit on Friday, 11September 2020.

The Court will be considering the criminal appeal of Coleman v AG. This is an appeal against sentencing which was handed down from the St Helena Supreme Court.

Judicial Services would like to advise the public that the hearing will be conducted via live video link with the Court House in Jamestown.

The hearing is due to begin at 10.30am and the Court House will be open to the public.

9 September 2020