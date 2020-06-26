St Helena Community College Launches Training Needs Assessment Survey 2020

The St Helena Community College (SHCC) will be launching its Training Needs Assessment (TNA) Survey 2020 on Wednesday, 1 July 2020, in order to update records on the training needs and skills base of the St Helena community.

The results of this survey will assist the College with further development of training provision and will help shape the formulation of the SHCC training plan.

All members of the public and private sector as well as other organisations are asked to assist the SHCC in defining the training needs on St Helena by completing the survey.

The form is designed to find out about any current training, training needs required, and any aspirational training needs that may be linked with business development and career progression.

The information provided will be treated with strict confidence, and will be used only for the purpose of compiling an up-to-date record of Training Needs.

Training Coordinator, Cherilee Thomas-Johnson, said:

“The SHCC has previously offered a wide range of programmes consisting of both local and distance learning opportunities. These programmes include international accredited qualifications that can be made available through both academic and vocational routes.

“We are aware of the ever-changing needs of St Helena and therefore we are engaging with our community to help us define these needs by completing this survey and, as a result, supporting the sustainable development of our community.”

The TNA Survey 2020 form will be made available on the SHG Website and must be completed by Friday, 31 July 2020.

The SHCC thanks participants in advance for their support in completing the TNA Survey 2020.

26 June 2020