St Helena Archives will be closed to the public with immediate effect until Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

This closure is in line with St Helena Government’s enhanced social distancing measures.

Research can still be undertaken by Archives staff during this time if requests are submitted electronically to: Karen.Henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone: 22470.

The public is thanked for their support and understanding.

SHG

2 April 2020