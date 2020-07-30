Spotlight on Bradley’s Camp Hospital and Medical Team

St Helena continues to ensure we have the appropriate preventative measures in place to respond to the COVID-19

Pandemic. As we look forward to welcoming another charter flight from the UK this week and another round of passengers to undergo 14-days of compulsory quarantine at Bradley’s Camp, Hospitality staff have been working hard to ensure the Camp is ready for its new residents.

Bradley’s not only provides quarantine accommodation, the Camp also houses a second Hospital to provide medical care for any resident who might present with COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus.

In this feature, we will take a look at the Hospital and medical side of Bradley’s Camp, its capacity and how it will be used in the event of a COVID-19 case. We will also meet the medical team who have come to the Island especially to support us in our response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

SHG

30 July 2020