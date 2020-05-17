South Africa Repatriation Flight – Update

The Repatriation flight scheduled to arrive from South Africa tomorrow, Monday 18 May 2020, has unfortunately been delayed until Tuesday, 19 May. This is due to an unavoidable delay in the process to secure the permissions required to operate the flight.

St Helena Government expects that permission will be granted for the flight to go ahead on Tuesday and is now in the process of contacting all passengers to advise them of the change in arrangements. All timings and other arrangements for the flight remain unchanged.

The public will be kept updated.

SHG

17 May 2020