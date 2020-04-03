Social Distancing Measures In Businesses

A number of businesses have introduced measures to facilitate social distancing in shops and customer facing locations. For businesses who are considering implementing measures, we offer the following guidance:

Ensure where possible a distance of 2 metres between customers and shop assistants; possible solutions may include to place tape marking out the recommended 2 metres exclusion on the shop floor area, thus ensuring that distance is maintained between staff and customers as far as practicable;

Where possible allow customers to enter the premises in small groups, to ensure that spaces are not crowded;

Consider queue control measures where possible;

Review cleaning activities and routines, increase sanitising of hand contact areas including but not limited to, door handles, trolleys, baskets and checkout areas.

To support businesses to keep numbers to a minimum, SHG is introducing staggered lunch breaks with effect from next week and would encourage other organisations to do likewise.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing measures by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and others. Practice good hygiene and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if your hands are not visibly dirty. Hands touch many surfaces which can be contaminated with a virus. If you touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your contaminated hands, you can transfer a virus from the surface to yourself.

St Helena Government recognises the continued efforts by businesses who have already taken on this approach and we thank members of the public for their patience and support to make these measures work.

Social distancing relies on everybody playing their part, and we thank you in advance for your cooperation.

SHG

3 April 2020