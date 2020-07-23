Shy Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for a section of Shy Road, Jamestown – near Fowlers Town House to the Pipe Store building – to be closed from Monday, 27 July, to Wednesday, 29 July 2020. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out maintenance on the retaining wall in this area.

This section will be closed to pedestrians and emergency services during this period. Ladder Hill Corner and the unaffected section of Shy Road will remain open as normal.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

23 July 2020