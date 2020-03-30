SHG Publishes Revised Shortage Occupation List

St Helena Government (SHG) has today published a revised Shortage Occupation List, which will come into effect from 1 April 2020. The Shortage Occupation List details occupations that are currently difficult to recruit on St Helena.

Revision of the Shortage Occupation List was an action identified under the new Labour Market Strategy and was developed based on the results of the 2019 Business Survey and the current positions requiring recruitment through the Technical Cooperation programme. In addition to identifying occupations that are difficult to recruit on-Island, the list is accompanied by guidance that will support employers in meeting their staffing needs while also providing appropriate protections for local workers.

The updated Shortage Occupation List and guidance can be found on the SHG website. Questions about the list and associated guidance should be directed to Amanda Curry Brown at: Amanda.Brown@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

30 March 2020