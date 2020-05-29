Sea Rescue Distress Flare Training

St Helena Sea Rescue team conducts distress flare training

36 flares were successfully deployed

The training gave new Sea Rescue team members hands-on experience

The St Helena Sea Rescue Service conducted a distress flare training exercise approximately one nautical mile north of James Bay, on the evening of Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

During the exercise 36 flares were successfully deployed.

The purpose of this training was to give newcomers to the Sea Rescue Service, as well as members of Port Control, an insight and hands-on experience into the safe handling and deployment of different types of distress and illumination flares.

The exercise also gave staff members who’ve had this training before the opportunity to refresh their knowledge, while providing an opportunity for the general public to view what a maritime distress flare looks like.

Deputy Sea Rescue Manager, Craig Scipio, said:

“This distress flare training exercise went well and was beneficial to all involved, including anyone spectating from land who will now know what a distress flare looks like in the event that one is seen from the Island.”

29 May 2020