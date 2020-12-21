The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a North Westerly Swell is forecast for St Helena from Thursday, 24 December, to Monday, 28 December 2020.

Although not large, this swell could result in unsettled sea conditions in both James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

Due care and attention should be taken if swimming in James Bay or Rupert’s Bay during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails at the seaside.

SHG

21 December 2020

