Breakers in James Bay during a previous spell of unsettled Sea Conditions

The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a large West South-Westerly swell is forecast for St Helena on Monday, 13 July 2020.This may result in unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

Due care and attention should be taken when swimming in Rupert’s and James Bays during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails at the seaside.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Seafront and Wharf areas if necessary.

#StHelena #SeaConditions

SHG

10 July 2020



