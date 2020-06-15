The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a large south westerly swell is forecast for St Helena from Thursday, 18 June, to Saturday, 20 June 2020. This may result in unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

Due care and attention should be taken when swimming in James and Rupert’s bays during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Seafront and Wharf areas if necessary.

SHG

15 June 2020