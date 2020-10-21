Save the Dates – Nursery Open Day and ‘From Discovery to Discovery’ one-day conference

There’s lots to look forward to this November. Join us for two exciting events:

Wednesday, 11 November – Nursery Open Day on the occasion of the 40th Anniversary of the rediscovery of the St Helena Ebony, Environmental Management Division (EMD), Scotland.

11 November 2020 marks 40 years since the St Helena Ebony (Trochetiopsis ebenus) was rediscovered. Join the EMD staff at their Nursery at Scotland for a special Open Day to commemorate the rediscovery of the Ebony and learn about and celebrate the work of conservation. The team will be showcasing the Ebony and some of the many other discoveries over the decades. Come along and learn more about the Island’s endangered endemics and what it takes to conserve them. The event is open to all from 11.30am. There will be displays, tours, talks and activities. Light refreshments will be available. The EMD team look forward to welcoming you.

The Nursery Open Day is being organised by EMD in partnership with the St Helena Research Institute and St Helena Tourism.

Thursday, 12November – ‘From Discovery to Discovery’ a one-day conference celebrating St Helena science and ‘discoveries’.

The one-day event will provide local organisations and researchers a platform to share knowledge and outcomes of the projects and research that they are doing on the Island and culminate in a group discussion on the topic ‘what is the role of science on St Helena?’ The one-day event, which is open to all, marks the first year of operation of the St Helena Research Institute. It will be held at the St Helena Community College and is aimed at sharing knowledge and learning about some of the diverse range of scientific research and discoveries being made on land and in the sea. More details about the programme of talks and speakers will be available in the coming weeks. Join us for our first local conference, celebrate science, participate in a debate and enjoy a slice of cake.

The conference is being organised by the St Helena Research Institute in partnership with the St Helena Community College, EMD and St Helena Tourism.

21 October 2020