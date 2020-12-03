Safe Use of Personal Water Craft

With the festive period almost upon us, and weekend leisure plans being made, Port Control would like to remind the public about the rules and safety advice regarding the use of Personal Water Craft’s (PWC):

All PWC, including jet-skis, water scooters, Sea-Doo jet-skis and speedboats must use an engine safety cut-out switch (kill switch/emergency kill cord) at all times

Buoyancy aids must be worn at all times by PWC users and by all users being towed by a speedboat or using any water toy

PWC, speedboat users, or those using any water toy, are not to come within 50 metres of the shoreline (access to the Wharf Steps, Middle Steps and Thompson’s Crane Steps is allowed for pick-up)

All PWC and speedboats are to go in an anti-clockwise direction in the defined area, and all drivers must be over the age of 16 years

There is an exclusion zone from the bow to the stern of the Papanui wreck for all PWC and water sports craft

All towing speedboats must have a minimum of two crew on board (driver plus observer/spotter)

There will be a ‘No Wake Zone’and a speed limit of 5mph implemented in the access channels in and around the moorings, and around the Wharf Steps at the end of the Wharf

There will be no towing or use of any water toy at any time within any ‘No Wake Zone’

No person involved in the above activities must be under the influence of alcohol or drugs

The use of all PWC, water toys, and all towing must be done during daylight hours and is prohibited after dark (dusk to dawn).

For more information, please see the Ports Ordinance, 2016. Alternatively, contact Harbour Master, Steve Kirk, on tel: 22750 or email: steve.kirk@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Adherence to these rules will be monitored by the Harbour Master and anyone seen not complying with these regulations will be dealt with under the Ports Ordinance, Section 8–9 Enforcement of Directions to Vessels in Harbour Waters.

Port Control are also in the process of implementing marker buoys for the demarcation/safety zones.

See maps of James’ Bay and Rupert’s Bay, detailing the different zone areas.

SHG

3 December 2020