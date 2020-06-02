Rupert’s Jetty And Beach Closure

The public is advised that the Rupert’s Jetty and Beach will remain closed to the public until further notice, including the Public Holiday on 8 June.

These restrictions are to allow the continued construction of rockfall protection measures and the laying of ducting for St Helena’s fibre optic cable.

Access to Rupert’s Jetty is available for emergency services’ and essential access through prior arrangement with CAN France.

The date for the reopening of Rupert’s Jetty and Beach will be announced via the local media in due course.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

2 June 2020