Rupert’s Development Project – Trial Pits In Lower Rupert’s

On Friday, 25 November 2020, Connect Saint Helena Ltd dug two large trial pits in Lower Rupert’s, opposite the Sea Rescue Facility and adjacent to Rupert’s Lines, in order to determine the existing sewerage connection locations.

Museum of St Helena Director, Adam Sizeland, undertook a watching brief as per the Archaeological Method Statement for the Lower Rupert’s Development, written by the Programme Management Unit’s (PMU) Consultant Archaeologist, Dr Andy Pearson. The St Helena Fire & Rescue Service (SHF&RS) tested for contaminated soils.

The trial pits were just over 1.5 metres but under 2 meters in depth and just over 2 metres long. No archaeology was uncovered and there were no signs of contamination.

The PMU also undertook two construction trial pits in Lower Rupert’s, opposite Hay Town House, in order to determine foundation conditions.

Adam once again undertook a watching brief as per the archaeological method statement and the SHF&RS tested for contaminated soils.

These trial pits were 3 metres in depth. No archaeology was uncovered and there were no signs of contamination.

The trial pits were required in relation to the Rupert’s Development Project to determine the soil conditions and properties for the design of the foundations for the Container Freight Station (CFS) building and the CFS container storage yard. The pits were tested for contaminated soil to satisfy one of the planning conditions of the Rupert’s Development.

SHG

10 December 2020