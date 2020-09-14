Road Closures – Side Path And Field Road

The following is a Public Announcement from the Programme Management Unit (PMU):

The Highways Authority has given approval for the following road closures:

Side Path Road – from The Brow to Field Road junction – to be closed from 8am to 5pm on Saturday, 19 September 2020.

Field Road – from Side Path Road junction to the Haul Road junction – to be closed from 8am to 5pm on Sunday, 20 September 2020.

These closures are to allow the PMU to carry out road design testing in these areas in connection with the R2 Project.

During both closures, only emergency services will be granted access.

The public and businesses are thanked in advance for their understanding and patience.

SHG

14 September 2020