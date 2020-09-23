Revised Map Of St Helena Now On Sale

A revised map of St Helena, to replace the Ordnance Survey map previously produced in 1990, will be available for sale to the public from the Post & Customer Services Centre from Monday, 28 September 2020.

Prices of the maps are as follows:

1:25000 map £10 each

1:10000 maps (made up of four sections) £30 (not sold separately).

The map can also be viewed digitally on the SHG website at: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Any enquiries can be directed to either the Assistant Customer Services Manager, Alan Bennett, or Postal Officer, Naomi Young, on tel: 22008 or via email: alan.bennett@sainthelena.gov.sh or naomi.young@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

23 September 2020