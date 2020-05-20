Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf And Rupert’s

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Friday, 22, Saturday, 23, and Monday, 25 May 2020, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the Jetty and beach area, remains closed to the public until further notice.

SHG

20 May 2020