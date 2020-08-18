Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf And Lower Rupert’s

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Wednesday, 19, Thursday, 20, Friday, 21, and Saturday, 22 August 2020, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and only those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control will be granted access.

The public is also advised that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public whilst the ship is in port.

SHG

18 August 2020